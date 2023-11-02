As they gear up to play the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) on Thursday, November 2 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (4-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 22 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.

They have the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Red Wings Season Insights

The Red Wings have scored 40 goals (four per game), No. 1 in the NHL.

Detroit's total of 31 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.

Their +9 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers vs. Red Wings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Red Wings (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.