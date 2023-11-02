Panthers vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - November 2
As they gear up to play the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) on Thursday, November 2 at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (4-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 22 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- They have the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at -1.
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings have scored 40 goals (four per game), No. 1 in the NHL.
- Detroit's total of 31 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.
- Their +9 goal differential is sixth-best in the league.
Panthers vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Red Wings (-105)
|6.5
