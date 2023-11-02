How to Watch the Panthers vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a win) will clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX to see the match unfold as the Red Wings look to knock off the Panthers.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Red Wings Additional Info
|Panthers vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction
|Panthers vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 23 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|8
|8
|3
|11
|3
|2
|43.1%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|7
|2
|6
|8
|2
|5
|50.8%
|Evan Rodrigues
|8
|2
|6
|8
|7
|0
|25%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|8
|1
|6
|7
|8
|6
|-
|Dmitry Kulikov
|8
|0
|5
|5
|3
|4
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 31 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 24th in the NHL.
- With 40 goals (four per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's top offense.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|10
|4
|11
|15
|4
|9
|52%
|Alex DeBrincat
|10
|9
|4
|13
|8
|7
|0%
|Moritz Seider
|10
|1
|9
|10
|4
|4
|-
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|10
|3
|6
|9
|7
|1
|-
|Lucas Raymond
|10
|3
|5
|8
|4
|2
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.