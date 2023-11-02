The Florida Panthers (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Detroit Red Wings (off a win) will clash on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

You can watch ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX to see the match unfold as the Red Wings look to knock off the Panthers.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Panthers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 23 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Panthers rank 25th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 2.6 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 8 8 3 11 3 2 43.1% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 7 2 6 8 2 5 50.8% Evan Rodrigues 8 2 6 8 7 0 25% Matthew Tkachuk 8 1 6 7 8 6 - Dmitry Kulikov 8 0 5 5 3 4 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 31 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 24th in the NHL.

With 40 goals (four per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's top offense.

On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players