The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) are slight favorites when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX. The Panthers are -115 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have -105 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Panthers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Panthers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 10 games this season.

In the three times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 2-1 in those games.

The Red Wings have been an underdog in eight games this season, with five upset wins (62.5%).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has put together a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Detroit is 5-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

