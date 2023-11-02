Panthers vs. Red Wings: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 2
The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) are slight favorites when they visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX. The Panthers are -115 on the moneyline to win, while the Red Wings have -105 moneyline odds.
Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Panthers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Panthers Moneyline
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-115
|-105
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-110
|-110
|6.5
Panthers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends
- Detroit has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in seven of 10 games this season.
- In the three times this season the Panthers have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 2-1 in those games.
- The Red Wings have been an underdog in eight games this season, with five upset wins (62.5%).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has put together a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Detroit is 5-3 when bookmakers have listed them as underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.
