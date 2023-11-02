The Florida Panthers (4-3-1), coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins, visit the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX. The Red Wings defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing.

As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final tally of Red Wings 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-105)

Red Wings (-105) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)

Panthers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have gone -1-1 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 4-3-1.

In the three games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-0-1 record (good for five points).

Florida lost in overtime in the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering one point).

The Panthers are 4-2-0 in the six games when they have scored more than two goals (to register eight points).

In the four games when Florida has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 3-1-0 to register six points.

In the five games when it outshot its opponent, Florida is 2-2-1 (five points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 2-1-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 23rd 2.75 Goals Scored 4 3rd 9th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.1 14th 5th 34.3 Shots 30.9 18th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 22nd 14.29% Power Play % 32.43% 4th 31st 67.86% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 13th

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

