Among the most exciting players to watch when the Florida Panthers face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena -- the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET -- are the Panthers' Sam Reinhart and the Red Wings' Dylan Larkin.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Information

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is one of Florida's top contributors with 11 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up three assists this season.

Evan Rodrigues is another important player for Florida, with eight points (one per game) -- scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has scored two goals and added six assists in seven games for Florida.

Anthony Stolarz's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (1.0 goals against average) and made 27 saves with a .964% save percentage (third-best in league).

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin's four goals and 11 assists in 10 matchups give him 15 points on the season.

Alex DeBrincat has made a big impact for Detroit this season with 13 points (nine goals and four assists).

This season, Detroit's Moritz Seider has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Alex Lyon's record stands at 0-0-0 on the season, giving up zero goals (zero goals against average) and compiling zero saves with a .000% save percentage (68th in the league).

Panthers vs. Red Wings Stat Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 23rd 2.75 Goals Scored 4 3rd 9th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.1 14th 5th 34.3 Shots 30.9 18th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.4 21st 22nd 14.29% Power Play % 32.43% 4th 31st 67.86% Penalty Kill % 81.08% 13th

