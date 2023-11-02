The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX. The Panthers lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders.

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-115) Red Wings (-105) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won two of their three games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Florida has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Panthers a 53.5% chance to win.

Florida's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals three times.

Panthers vs Red Wings Additional Info

Panthers vs. Red Wings Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 22 (25th) Goals 40 (1st) 23 (7th) Goals Allowed 31 (24th) 4 (22nd) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 9 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (17th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers are ranked 25th in the NHL with 22 goals this season, an average of 2.8 per contest.

The Panthers have conceded the seventh-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 23 (2.9 per game).

They're ranked 16th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

