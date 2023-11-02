Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and Dylan Larkin, among others, when the Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Reinhart is Florida's top contributor with 11 points. He has eight goals and three assists this season.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 1 1 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up eight points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 1 1 2

Evan Rodrigues Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Evan Rodrigues has scored two goals and added six assists through eight games for Florida.

Rodrigues Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Kraken Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 21 0 2 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 19 0 0 0 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Larkin has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 11 assists (1.1 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 15 total points (1.5 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 11.8%.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 0 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 1 1 2 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Alex DeBrincat has totaled 13 total points (1.3 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and four assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Oct. 22 3 1 4 5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.