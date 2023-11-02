Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Red Wings on November 2, 2023
Player props are listed for Sam Reinhart and Dylan Larkin, among others, when the Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers vs. Red Wings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Reinhart is Florida's top contributor with 11 points. He has eight goals and three assists this season.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up eight points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
Evan Rodrigues Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Evan Rodrigues has scored two goals and added six assists through eight games for Florida.
Rodrigues Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Larkin has scored four goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 11 assists (1.1 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with 15 total points (1.5 per game). He takes 3.4 shots per game, shooting 11.8%.
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Alex DeBrincat has totaled 13 total points (1.3 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and four assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|3
|1
|4
|5
