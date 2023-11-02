High school football action in Pasco County, Florida is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Pasco County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Land O' Lakes High School at Pasco High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 2

7:30 PM ET on November 2 Location: Dade City, FL

Dade City, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Hudson High School at Fivay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hudson, FL

Hudson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at River Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: New Port Richey, FL

New Port Richey, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

The Villages High School at Wiregrass Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Wesley Chapel, FL

Wesley Chapel, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chiles High School at Sunlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wesley Chapel High School at Mitchell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Trinity, FL

Trinity, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Nature Coast Tech High School at Gulf High School