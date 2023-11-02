When the Florida Panthers face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Ryan Lomberg find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Lomberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Lomberg stats and insights

Lomberg is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Lomberg has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

