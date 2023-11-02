Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 2?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Florida Panthers and the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Sam Reinhart a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Reinhart stats and insights
- In six of eight games this season, Reinhart has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- Reinhart has scored three goals on the power play.
- Reinhart averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.7%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 31 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have one shutout, and they average 14.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
