The Florida Panthers, Sam Reinhart included, will face the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Reinhart's props versus the Red Wings? Scroll down for stats and information.

Sam Reinhart vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Reinhart has averaged 21:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

Reinhart has scored a goal in a game six times this year over eight games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Reinhart has a point in six of eight games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Reinhart has an assist in three of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 63.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have conceded 31 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +9.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 8 Games 3 11 Points 2 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 2

