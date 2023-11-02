Will William Lockwood Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is William Lockwood going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Lockwood 2022-23 stats and insights
- Lockwood did not score in 13 games last season.
- Lockwood produced zero points on the power play last season.
Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, allowing 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
- The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
