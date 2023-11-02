On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is William Lockwood going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will William Lockwood score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lockwood 2022-23 stats and insights

Lockwood did not score in 13 games last season.

Lockwood produced zero points on the power play last season.

Red Wings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Red Wings ranked 22nd in goals against, allowing 275 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

The Red Wings shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

