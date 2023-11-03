We have 2023 high school football action in Collier County, Florida this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Collier County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Immokalee High School at Lely High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Barron Collier High School at Gulf Coast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmetto Ridge High School at Golden Gate High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ambassadors Christian Academy at St John Neumann Catholic High School