Duncan Robinson and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Robinson, in his most recent showing, had five points in a 109-105 loss to the Nets.

Now let's break down Robinson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duncan Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Over 9.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA last season, conceding 114.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Wizards conceded 43 rebounds per contest last year, 12th in the league in that category.

The Wizards allowed 24.8 assists per game last season (seventh in the NBA).

Defensively, the Wizards conceded 12 made three-pointers per game last season, ninth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Duncan Robinson vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 28 5 5 1 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.