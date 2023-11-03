Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Duval County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Duval County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Episcopal School of Jacksonville at Victory Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Christian HS at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.