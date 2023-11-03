The Miami Heat (1-4) are 8.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and MNMT. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -8.5 224.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games have had a combined total of more than 224.5 points twice this season (over five outings).

Miami has had an average of 216.2 points in its games this season, 8.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Heat have covered the spread once in five opportunities this season.

Miami has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

Miami has played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 80% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The 104.6 points per game the Heat record are 21.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.3).

Heat vs. Wizards Point Insights (Last Season)

Heat Wizards 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 113.2 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 13-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 32-19 19-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 28-24 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 23-32 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-5 35-20 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-3

