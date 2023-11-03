Heat vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - November 3
The injury report for the Miami Heat (1-4) heading into their game against the Washington Wizards (1-3) currently features two players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 from Kaseya Center.
The Heat head into this matchup after a 109-105 loss to the Nets on Wednesday. Tyler Herro totaled 30 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Heat.
Miami Heat Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Love
|PF
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|11.0
|9.5
|2.0
|Caleb Martin
|SF
|Questionable
|Knee
|2.0
|3.0
|1.0
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Ankle)
Heat vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and MNMT
