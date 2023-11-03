The injury report for the Miami Heat (1-4) heading into their game against the Washington Wizards (1-3) currently features two players. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 from Kaseya Center.

The Heat head into this matchup after a 109-105 loss to the Nets on Wednesday. Tyler Herro totaled 30 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Love PF Questionable Undisclosed 11.0 9.5 2.0 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 2.0 3.0 1.0

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Daniel Gafford: Questionable (Ankle)

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

