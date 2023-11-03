The Miami Heat (1-4) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports

Heat vs Wizards Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 49% the Wizards allow to opponents.

The Wizards are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Heat record 104.6 points per game, 21.7 fewer points than the 126.3 the Wizards allow.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat put up 111.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged on the road (107.5).

Miami gave up 110.2 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 109.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat were equally balanced at home and away from home last season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they put up a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 32.9% mark when playing on the road.

Heat Injuries