The Miami Heat host the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jimmy Butler, Jordan Poole and others in this outing.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MNMT

BSSUN and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Tyler Herro Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +100)

Tyler Herro's 22 points per game average is 2.5 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 1.2 less rebounds per game (4.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Herro's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Herro has averaged 3.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Get Herro gear at Fanatics!

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 19.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: +116)

Butler is putting up 16.5 points per game this season, 3.0 less than his points prop on Friday.

He averages 3.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Butler's assists average -- 3.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Friday's over/under.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 7.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -118) 1.5 (Over: +100)

The 7.5-point prop total for Kyle Lowry on Friday is 2.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 5.3.

His rebounding average of 4.7 is lower than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

Lowry averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's over/under.

Lowry has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -123) 2.5 (Over: +116)

The 21.5-point over/under for Kyle Kuzma on Friday is 0.8 lower than his scoring average.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Kuzma has dished out two assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Kuzma, at 1.7 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.8 less than his over/under on Friday.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -112) 5.5 (Over: -110) 1.5 (Over: +118)

Tyus Jones has racked up 13.7 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 4.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has grabbed 2.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (2.5).

Jones has averaged 6.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Jones' 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.