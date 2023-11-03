The Miami Heat (1-4) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and MNMT.

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 120 - Wizards 109

Heat vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 10.5)

Wizards (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-10.4)

Heat (-10.4) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



Over (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

Heat Performance Insights

While the Heat rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 104.6 (fourth-worst), they rank 15th in the league with 111.6 points surrendered per contest.

Miami ranks 19th in the NBA with 44.2 boards per contest, but it is allowing 49.6 rebounds per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Heat rank 19th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.

Miami is averaging 12.6 turnovers per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while forcing 15.4 turnovers per contest (12th-ranked).

The Heat are draining 12.4 treys per game (14th-ranked in league). They have a 37.6% shooting percentage (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

