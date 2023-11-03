Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hernando County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Hernando County, Florida and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Hernando County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Springstead HS at Lecanto High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lecanto, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weeki Wachee High School at Hernando High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Brooksville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nature Coast Tech High School at Gulf High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: New Port Richey, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
