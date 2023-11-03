There is high school football competition in Hillsborough County, Florida this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Cambridge Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carrollwood Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

East Bay High School at King High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Plant City HS at Thomas Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Leto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Middleton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaither High School at Newsome HS

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lithia, FL

Lithia, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lennard High School at Armwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Seffner, FL

Seffner, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Alonso High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - Tampa at Spoto High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland Christian School at Strawberry Crest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Dover, FL

Dover, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Braden River High School at T R Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Steinbrenner High School at Riverview High School - Riverview

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wharton High School at Hillsborough High School