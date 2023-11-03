Kevin Love's Miami Heat face the Washington Wizards at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on October 30, Love put up three points in a 122-114 loss versus the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Love, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kevin Love Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-106)

Over 7.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-108)

Wizards 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Wizards were 17th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 114.4 points per contest.

The Wizards were the 12th-ranked squad in the league last season, allowing 43.0 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Wizards conceded 24.8 per contest last season, ranking them seventh in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Wizards were ranked ninth in the NBA last season, allowing 12.0 makes per game.

Kevin Love vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/23/2022 14 5 7 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.