If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Leon County, Florida, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Leon County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Rickards High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Leon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Florida State University School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chiles High School at Sunlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Land O Lakes, FL

Land O Lakes, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Taylor County High School at Maclay School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

John Paul II High School at Pensacola Catholic HS