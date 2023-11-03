Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Miami-Dade County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Miami-Dade County, Florida this week.
Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Mater Academy High School at Somerset Academy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pembroke Pines, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goleman High School at Monsignor Edward Pace High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Miami Gardens, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
