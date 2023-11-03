Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Pinellas County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Clearwater Central Catholic High School at Cardinal Gibbons High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Keswick Christian High School at St. Francis Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gainesville, FL

Gainesville, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Orlando Christian Prep HS at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Cambridge Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibbs High School at St. Petersburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Seminole High School - Seminole at Pinellas Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Harbor University HS at Dunedin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Dunedin, FL

Dunedin, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Countryside High School at East Lake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Osceola Fundamental High School at Hollins High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Conference: 5A - District 9

5A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Largo High School at Northeast High School - St. Petersburg