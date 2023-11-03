Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Volusia County, Florida this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Volusia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Father Lopez High School at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Pierson, FL

Pierson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Leon High School