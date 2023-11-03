Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Volusia County, Florida this week. Information on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Florida This Week
Volusia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Father Lopez High School at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pierson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Smyrna Beach High School at Leon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
