For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Aleksander Barkov Jr. a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Aleksander Barkov Jr. score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Barkov stats and insights

Barkov has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Barkov averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

