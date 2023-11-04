Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at United Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Barkov in the Panthers-Blackhawks game? Use our stats and information below.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 18:52 per game on the ice, is +7.

Barkov has a goal in two of eight games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has a point in five of eight games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Barkov has an assist in five of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Barkov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Barkov has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Barkov Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 8 Games 2 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

