Will Anton Lundell light the lamp when the Florida Panthers square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Anton Lundell score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400

Lundell stats and insights

Lundell has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lundell averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

