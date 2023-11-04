The Florida Panthers, including Anton Lundell, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. If you'd like to wager on Lundell's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Lundell Season Stats Insights

Lundell has averaged 14:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In one of nine games this year, Lundell has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In three of nine games this year, Lundell has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of nine contests this year, Lundell has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Lundell's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Lundell has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 2 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

