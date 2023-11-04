Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at United Center. Does a bet on Verhaeghe intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Verhaeghe has averaged 18:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Verhaeghe has a goal in three games this season through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Verhaeghe has a point in four games this season through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Verhaeghe has had an assist in one of nine games this year.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Verhaeghe hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-13) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 2 4 Points 2 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

