Should you bet on Evan Rodrigues to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks face off on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Evan Rodrigues score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Rodrigues stats and insights

Rodrigues has scored in one of nine games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Rodrigues' shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

