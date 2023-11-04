Evan Rodrigues and the Florida Panthers will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at United Center. Does a wager on Rodrigues intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Rodrigues vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rodrigues Season Stats Insights

Rodrigues has averaged 18:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Rodrigues has a goal in one of nine games played this year, and had multiple goals in that game.

Rodrigues has registered a point in a game four times this year over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Rodrigues has had an assist in a game four times this season over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Rodrigues hits the over on his points prop total is 58.8%, based on the odds.

Rodrigues has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rodrigues Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have conceded 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 3 8 Points 1 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.