The Florida Atlantic Owls should come out on top in their game versus the UAB Blazers at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projection model. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida Atlantic (-1) Toss Up (59.5) Florida Atlantic 31, UAB 28

Florida Atlantic Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Owls a 53.5% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Owls are 3-3-1 this year.

In games it has played as 1-point favorites or more, Florida Atlantic has an ATS record of 1-1-1.

Out of seven Owls games so far this year, three have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 5.4 more than the average point total for Florida Atlantic games this season.

UAB Betting Info (2023)

The Blazers have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, the Blazers have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.

UAB is 3-3 against the spread when an underdog by 1 point or more this season.

Five of the Blazers' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

UAB games this season have averaged a total of 60.3 points, 0.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Owls vs. Blazers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida Atlantic 25.9 23.9 20.5 22.5 31.3 25.3 UAB 29.0 37.6 33.3 31.8 24.8 43.5

