AAC opponents meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) and the UAB Blazers (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Protective Stadium.

Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in total offense (350 yards per game) and 87th in total defense (389.8 yards allowed per game) this season. UAB's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 37.6 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 63rd with 29 points per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic UAB 350 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.5 (45th) 389.8 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418.9 (100th) 123.5 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.6 (75th) 226.5 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.9 (30th) 14 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (116th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has thrown for 1,262 yards (157.8 ypg) to lead Florida Atlantic, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III has 539 rushing yards on 111 carries with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 175 yards (21.9 per game).

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 45 times for 224 yards (28 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 785 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 97 times and has registered 76 receptions and five touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 25 passes for 276 yards (34.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 29 passes and racked up 15 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 24.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UAB Stats Leaders

Jacob Zeno has put up 1,905 passing yards, or 238.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 74.4% of his passes and has collected 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 16.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Jermaine Brown Jr. has carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 410 yards (51.3 per game) with nine touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 26 receptions this season are good for 271 yards.

Isaiah Jacobs has totaled 249 yards on 55 carries with three touchdowns.

Tejhaun Palmer's 430 receiving yards (53.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 catches on 40 targets with four touchdowns.

Amare Thomas has put together a 354-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 49 targets.

