The UAB Blazers (2-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (4-4) battle at Protective Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2023. No line is available from sportsbooks. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the UAB vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Protective Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Florida Atlantic vs. UAB Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 3-3-1 record against the spread this season.

UAB has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.