The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (8-0) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (2-6) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

Florida State has been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (41.5 points per game) and 20th-best in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored Pittsburgh ranks 102nd in the FBS (22.4 points per game), and it is 95th on defense (28.8 points allowed per game).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Florida State vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Florida State Pittsburgh 451.8 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (122nd) 332.6 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.3 (43rd) 167.8 (51st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 103.9 (117th) 284 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (90th) 4 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (75th) 9 (95th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has 2,099 passing yards for Florida State, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 205 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 57 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has 574 rushing yards on 87 carries with seven touchdowns. He's also added 16 catches for 197 yards (24.6 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 36 times for 260 yards (32.5 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 137 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Keon Coleman's 538 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 61 times and has registered 38 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has caught 25 passes while averaging 51.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 38 passes and racked up 26 grabs for 342 yards, an average of 42.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has 818 passing yards, or 102.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.9% of his passes and has recorded six touchdowns with three interceptions.

C'Bo Flemister has run the ball 76 times for 306 yards, with two touchdowns.

Rodney Hammond has racked up 278 yards (on 66 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Konata Mumpfield leads his squad with 399 receiving yards on 33 catches with four touchdowns.

Jerrod Means has put up a 389-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 23 passes on 56 targets.

Gavin Bartholomew has racked up 310 reciving yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

