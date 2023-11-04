SEC play features the Florida Gators (5-3) taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are favored by 6 points. The over/under in this outing is 49.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup.

Florida vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Week 10 Odds

Florida vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Florida has covered three times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Gators have covered the spread once when favored by 6 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arkansas has covered three times in seven games with a spread this year.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.