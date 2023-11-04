Can we expect Gustav Forsling scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

Forsling has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.

Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

