Can we expect Gustav Forsling scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Forsling score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsling stats and insights

  • Forsling has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Blackhawks yet this season.
  • Forsling has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

