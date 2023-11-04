Gustav Forsling will be among those in action Saturday when his Florida Panthers play the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. If you'd like to wager on Forsling's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gustav Forsling vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Forsling has averaged 24:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In one of nine games this season, Forsling has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In one of nine games this season, Forsling has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Through nine games this year, Forsling has not recorded an assist.

Forsling has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Forsling Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 2 1 Points 0 1 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.