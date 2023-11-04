Best Bets & Odds for the Iowa State vs. Kansas Game – Saturday, November 4
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-3) have a Big 12 matchup against the No. 22 Kansas Jayhawks (6-2). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Iowa State vs. Kansas?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Kansas 28, Iowa State 27
- Iowa State has won 66.7% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (2-1).
- The Cyclones have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.
- Kansas has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won twice.
- The Jayhawks are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cyclones a 60.0% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Kansas (+3)
- Against the spread, Iowa State is 4-3-0 this season.
- The Cyclones have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Against the spread, Kansas is 4-4-0 this season.
- The Jayhawks have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 3 points or more (in two chances).
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (53.5)
- Iowa State and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in a game just twice this season.
- Every game featuring Kansas this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 59.7 points per game, 6.2 points more than the point total of 53.5 for this game.
Splits Tables
Iowa State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.6
|41.5
|45.3
|Implied Total AVG
|25
|23.3
|26.3
|ATS Record
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|1-1
|1-1
Kansas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.8
|60.9
|57.8
|Implied Total AVG
|36.4
|36
|37
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|4-1-0
|0-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|4-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|3-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|2-0
|0-1
