The Florida Panthers' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Stenlund light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Stenlund score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Stenlund stats and insights

Stenlund has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blackhawks yet this season.

Stenlund has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

