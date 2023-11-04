Should you bet on Matthew Tkachuk to find the back of the net when the Florida Panthers and the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Tkachuk scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Blackhawks.

Tkachuk has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 4.3 shots per game, and converts 2.6% of them.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

