Matthew Tkachuk will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks meet at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Fancy a bet on Tkachuk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 19:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Tkachuk has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Tkachuk has a point in five games this year (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In four of nine games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Tkachuk's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-13).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 2 8 Points 4 1 Goals 1 7 Assists 3

