The Miami Hurricanes (6-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in an ACC battle.

Miami (FL) owns the 29th-ranked defense this season (20 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-best with 35.4 points per game. In terms of total offense, NC State ranks 107th in the FBS (329.3 total yards per game) and 36th defensively (336.8 total yards allowed per game).

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ACC Network, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Miami (FL) vs. NC State Key Statistics

Miami (FL) NC State 456.1 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (112th) 321.5 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.8 (31st) 183.8 (33rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.4 (94th) 272.4 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.9 (108th) 15 (109th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (64th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (27th)

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has compiled 1,884 yards (235.5 ypg) on 149-of-213 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Henry Parrish Jr. has 454 rushing yards on 74 carries with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been handed the ball 73 times this year and racked up 375 yards (46.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in 57 catches for 648 yards (81 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Jacolby George has put up a 495-yard season so far with five touchdowns, hauling in 36 passes on 50 targets.

Colbie Young has hauled in 32 catches for 429 yards, an average of 53.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 971 passing yards (121.4 per game) while completing 58.8% of his passes. He's tossed five touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 286 yards (35.8 ypg) on 73 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has run for 249 yards across 50 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kevin Concepcion's 493 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 42 catches on 67 targets with six touchdowns.

Terrell Timmons Jr. has caught 10 passes and compiled 180 receiving yards (22.5 per game).

Bradley Rozner has racked up 145 reciving yards (18.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Miami (FL) or NC State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.