On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers go head to head against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Nick Cousins going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Cousins stats and insights

Cousins has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blackhawks.

Cousins has zero points on the power play.

Cousins' shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

