Will Niko Mikkola light the lamp when the Florida Panthers take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blackhawks.

Mikkola has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks have given up 32 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.7 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

