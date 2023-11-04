The Florida Panthers, with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, take the ice Saturday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Ekman-Larsson in that upcoming Panthers-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 24:09 on the ice per game.

In one of nine games this year, Ekman-Larsson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Despite recording points in three of nine games this season, Ekman-Larsson has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of nine contests this year, Ekman-Larsson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Ekman-Larsson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Ekman-Larsson has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 9 Games 1 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

