Panthers vs. Blackhawks Injury Report Today - November 4
As they get ready to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) on Saturday, November 4 at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Philp
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Alex Vlasic
|D
|Questionable
|Head
|Colin Blackwell
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Samuel Savoie
|C
|Out
|Leg
|Taylor Hall
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: United Center
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +1.
Blackhawks Season Insights
- With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
- Chicago's total of 32 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.
- Their -13 goal differential is 30th in the league.
Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-200)
|Blackhawks (+165)
|6.5
