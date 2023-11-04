As they get ready to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) on Saturday, November 4 at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Alex Vlasic D Questionable Head Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg Taylor Hall LW Out Shoulder

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the league.

They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Chicago's total of 32 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.

Their -13 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-200) Blackhawks (+165) 6.5

