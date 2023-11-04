As they get ready to take on the Chicago Blackhawks (3-6) on Saturday, November 4 at United Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers (5-3-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body
Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder
Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Alex Vlasic D Questionable Head
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg
Taylor Hall LW Out Shoulder

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Game Info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: United Center

Panthers Season Insights

  • The Panthers' 24 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 26th in the league.
  • They have the league's 15th-ranked goal differential at +1.

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • With 19 goals (2.1 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.
  • Chicago's total of 32 goals given up (3.6 per game) ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • Their -13 goal differential is 30th in the league.

Panthers vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Panthers (-200) Blackhawks (+165) 6.5

